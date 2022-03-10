Gavin Newsom is California’s incumbent governor representing the Democratic party.

Newsom, 54, is California’s 40th governor and was originally elected in 2019. He was born in San Francisco and graduated from Santa Clara University.

Her formerly served as Lieutenant Governor of California, Mayor of San Fancisco and a member of the San Fransisco Board of Supervisors.

According to Newsom’s campaign website, he is married to Jennifer Siebel Newsom. They have four children: Montana, Hunter, Brooklynn, and Dutch.