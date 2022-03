Erica Garcia is running to represent California’s new 21st Congressional district.

He represents to Democratic party.

According to Ballotpedia, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

According to his campaign website, he was born in Fresno, Calif., and got his degree from the University of Phoenix.

Garcia is running against Jim Costa (D), Michael Maher (R) and Andrew Verhines (D).

Learsn more about Garcia here.