Elizabeth Heng is running to represent California’s new 21st Congressional district.

She represents the Republican party.

According to her campaign website, she worked for Congress after graduating graduate school and is a small business owner.

Heng, 37, was born in Fresno, Calif. She graduated from Stanford University and earned a MBA from Yale University.

She is running against Jim Costa (D), Matt Stoll (NP), Andrew Verhines (D) and Michael Maher (R).

Learn more about Heng here.