David Valadao is the incumbent representative for California’s 21st Congressional district and is running for the new 22nd Congressional district.
He was originally elected in 2021.
He previously served as a member of the California State Assembly from the 30th district.
Valadao, 44, was born in Hanford, Calif., and attended the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, Calif., as a part-time student but did not graduate.
According to his campaign website, Valadao married his high school sweetheart, Terra, and has three children. He works on the family farm in Kings County.
