David Shepard is a farmer from Porterville running to represent California’s new 16th Senate District.
He represents the Republican party.
According to his campaign website, Shepard attended junior college at Porterville College before graduating from UCLA.
He lives near Porterville with his wife, Christine, their two children, Liv Merritt and Zion Philip, and their two French bulldogs Lily and Rosie.
Shepard is running against incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D), Nicole Parra (D), Gregory Tatum (R), Bryan Osorio (D) and Imelda Ceja-Butkiewicz (D).
