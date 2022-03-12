Connie Conway is a former Assembly Minority Leader and is running for California’s 22nd congressional district in a special election to replace Devin Nunes (R).

According to her campaign website, she is a Republican that “puts the ‘C’ in conservative.”

She was also a former Tulare County Supervisor and was appointed as the California Executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

She graduated from Fresno State University and San Joaquin Memorial High School.