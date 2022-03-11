Chris Mathys is a local businessman and is running for California’s new 22nd Congressional district.

According to his campaign website, he is a “conservative Republican.”

He currently owns and operated several businesses and is a licensed real estate broker. He also served in the U.S. Army with the Southern Command.

He graduated from Fresno State University before earning a MBA from University of the Southwest.

Mathys is running against incumbent David Valadao (R), Rudy Salas (D), William Sheldon Cahill (NPA), Adam R. Holt (L), Elvin Alexander Valenzuela (NPP) and Adam Thomas Medeiros (R).

