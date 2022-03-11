Bryan Osorio is currently the mayor of Delano, Calif., and is running to represent California’s new 16th Senate district.
He represents the Democratic party.
He was born and raised in Delano. He graduated from UC Berkeley and earned a Mater’s from USC, according to Delano’s website.
According to his campaign website, Osorio lives in Delano with his fiancée, Evelyne, and their 3 dogs: Nemo, Timon, and Dory.
Osorio is running against incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D), Imelda Ceja-Butkiewicz (D), Nicole Parra (D), Gregory Tatum (R) and David Shepherd (R).
