Brian Dahle currently represents California’s 1st Senate District and is running for Governor as the Republican candidate.

Dahle previously served as Minority Leader of the California Assembly, a member of the California State Assembly from the 1st district and on the Lassen County Board of Supervisors.

Dahle, 56, grew up in Lassen County.

According to the government website, Dahle married his wife Megan and they live in Bieber, Calif., with their three children.