Ben Dewell is a meteorologist and is running to represent California’s 20th Congressional district.

Dewell represents the Democratic party.

According to Ballotpedia, Dewell was born in Burbank, Calif. He graduated from CSU Fresno and earned a graduate degree from UC Davis.

Dewell is running against incumbent Kevin McCarthy (R), Marissa Wood (D), James MacCauley and James Davis (NP).

