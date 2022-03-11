Anna Maria Caballero is the incumbent representative for California’s 12th Senate district and is running for reelection for the new 14th Senate district.

Cabellero was originally elected in 2013 and represents the Democratic party.

She previously served as a member of the California State Assembly from the 30th district and the 28th district.

Caballero, 66, was born in Arizona. She graduated from UC San Diego before earning her Juris Doctor from UCLA.