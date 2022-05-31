Aimee Espinoza

A Bakersfield native and CSUB graduate, Espinoza has worked for Kern County for over 15 years.

Since 2019, she has served as the assistant to Auditor-Controller-County-Clerk Mary Bedard. It’s a position that deals with taxes, payroll, notaries and, also, conducts all of Kern’s elections.

Republican Analyst Cathy Abernathy doesn’t believe those in Kern’s Elections Office have an agenda but says loose California voting laws make it hard for them to run the process smoothly.

Espinoza believes her first-hand experience helping run Kern elections in this climate prepares her to take on the job.