Adam Thomas Maderios

Adam T. Maderios owns an operates a hair salon and is running to represent California’s 22nd Congressional district.

Maderios previously served as a board member of the Kings County Office of Education.

According to Ballotpedia, Maderios was born in San Miguel, Azores, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1963.

Maderios is running against incumbent David Valadao (R), Rudy Salas (D), Chris Mathys (R), William Sheldon Cahill (NPA), Adam R. Holt (L) and Elvin Alexander Valenzuela (NPP).

