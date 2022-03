Adam Gray is currently member of California’s 21st Assembly district and is running for the new 13th Congressional district.

He was originally elected in 2012 and represents the Democratic party.

Gray was born in Merced, Calif., and attended Merced College and UC Santa Barbara.

Gray is running against Phil Arballo (D), John Duarte David Giglio (R), Matt Stoll (NPA), Elizabeth Heng (R) and Angelina Sigala (D).

