BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With January being in the heart of winter, it’s only natural to prepare for a snow-themed experiment.

Behold, snow dough — it’s like regular snow, but homemade.

To make snow dough, you will need potato starch, flour and coconut oil. Put them all together in a dish to create snow dough.

You can also use decorative items from around the house to spice up your snow dough. For this experiment, edible blue glitter was used to make the snow dough appear more blue.

While the snow dough is not designed to be edible, it is taste-safe.

Delia Navarro from Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate how to make the homemade snow dough. Watch the video in the player for the full experiment.