BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Looking to spice up this year’s Thanksgiving dessert? Maybe making a gel-like substance isn’t your first idea, but it’s an idea nonetheless.

This experiment requires pipettes, blenders, syringes, sodium alginate, calcium lactate or calcium chloride, and food dye.

While the chemicals used in the experiment do make the gel substance edible, it’s not exactly tasty.

Justin Janssen, a STEM program specialist with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate this experiment. Watch the video in the player for the full demonstration.