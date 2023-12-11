Sponsored By

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Science fairs are just around the corner, which means it’s time to think of a possible science fair experiment.

This prompts the question of the difference between an investigation and a demonstration. According to Michelle Roy, the Science Coordinator with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, all good science fair projects start with a question and lead into a demonstration.

To illustrate this, Roy and 17’s Elaina Rusk look into the question of: if you blow harder, will it go farther?

For this experiment, you will need marshmallows, rolled-up file paper and tape.

Watch the video in the player for the full demonstration, and what the answer to the question is.

Additionally, the science fair is seeking more judges for March 2024. Interested individuals may create an account and register to be a judge at the Kern Science Fair website.

For more information, contact Roy at miroy@kern.org.