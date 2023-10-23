BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearing the end of October means partaking in a Fall-themed experiment.

This segment of Elaina’s Experiments focuses on electricity from living things, specifically from pumpkins.

The goal of the experiment is to successfully create electricity using energy from the iconic fall fruit.

Justin Janssen, a STEM Program Specialist at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate this experiment. Watch the video in the player for more details.