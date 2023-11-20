Sponsored By

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s almost Thanksgiving, and this edition of Elaina’s Experiments gives children a pass to play with their food.

This experiment specifically tests if a certain fruits will sink or float in water.

The experiment requires a clear pitcher, water and different types of fruits.

Delia Navarro from Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield, along with her two kids who are on Thanksgiving break, joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate the experiment. Watch the video in the player for more details.