BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those interested in computer science may take an interest in this edition of Elaina’s Experiments.

This experiment is a quick “unplugged” activity on coding that doesn’t require the use of a computer and is easy for children to follow.

For this experiment, you will need a pen, paper and a “Kubo” robot with movement tiles.

Justin Janssen, STEM Program Specialist with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, joined 17 News at Noon along with “Kubo” to demonstrate the experiment. Watch the video in the player for more details.