BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re in the mood for a stinky experiment, look no further.

This segment of Elaina’s Experiments focuses on chemical compounds and carbon dioxide. Two easy methods to create carbon dioxide with bottled water are with vinegar and Alka-Seltzer.

The goal of the experiment is to see if enough carbon dioxide is produced to inflate a balloon.

Melanie Pitcher with the Idea Lab joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate the experiment. Watch the video in the player for the full segment.