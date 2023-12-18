Sponsored By

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s Christmas time, meaning there will be plenty of wrapping paper around the house. But what if there were other ways to put wrapping paper to use — specifically in STEM?

Wrapping paper, along with rubber bands, masking tape, tissue paper, cardboard rolls, boxes and ribbon, can be used to build things such as a tube projector, a tool to lift something up or even a paper parachute.

Even biodegradable packing peanuts dipped and water can be fused and built into something new.

Justin Janssen, a STEM Program Specialist with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, joined 17 News at Noon to demonstrate different ways to use wrapping materials to create new inventions. Watch the video in the player for the full experiment.