The Ecuador Earthquake

In April 2016, a devastating 7.8 earthquake ravaged the small, South American country of Ecuador. The quake killed more than 600 people and left thousands homeless.

17 News reporter Lori Lizarraga was there when the earthquake hit. A year later, she traveled from Bakersfield back to Ecuador to see how the recovery process was going. What she found was disheartening. While progress is underway, recovery is slow and resources are very limited.

17 News has teamed with the Evangelical Covenant Church and Covenant World Relief to continue the recovery efforts in Ecuador. 90 percent of all donations made through this partnership will go toward The Good Samaritan program in Ecuador. This program is designed to help families rebuild their communities, create new jobs, and restart small businesses. The program also works to provide psychological, spiritual, and social care to those affected by the earthquake.

17’s Lori Lizarraga will update viewers on how your donations are making a real difference in Ecuador. You can contact her with any questions at LoriLizarraga@KGET.com.

From all of us at 17 News, thank you.