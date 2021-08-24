Kevin’s Dog Walk Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after being hit by a car in Oildale on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near the corner of Airport Drive and Olive Drive. CHP says the man was crouched down in the road when he was hit. The agency says a woman was driving south on Airport Drive when she says she saw something in the road. She tried to stop in time but hit the man. He died at the scene.