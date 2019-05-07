September is National Preparedness Month

The Kern County Office of Emergency Services wants us to remember that we all must take action to prepare now – and througho​ut the year – for the types of emergencies that could affect us where we live and work

Making your emergency plan should also include preparedness for youth, older adults, people with special needs and animals.

Disaster can strike at any time without warning. All Californians should be prepared for when – not if – the next emergency will occur.

How prepared are you?

Disaster Preparedness Videos

2018 Web Chat Videos

Get Prepared. Here’s How:

More Resources