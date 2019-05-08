Dignity Health

Services

Medical Services Whether you choose Mercy Hospital Downtown, Mercy Hospital Southwest, or Memorial Hospital, you are choosing excellent, compassionate health care. Our hospitals incorporate advanced technology and teams skilled in the latest techniques. We believe that you—your health, safety, and patient experience—should be our entire focus. From the moment you walk through our doors, caring for you is our number one priority. Learn More

Check in on Your Health with Quick Health Risk Assessments Does joint pain have you thinking it’s time to see a doctor? Does breast cancer run in your family? Our quick assessments take only a few minutes to complete and can help you determine your risk for developing certain diseases. Take a health risk assessment

World-Class Cardiology in Bakersfield The Sarvanand Heart and Brain Center at Memorial Hospital provides comprehensive cardiovascular care to help improve your heart health. We’re one of the most advanced centers for treating cardiovascular diseases such as congenital heart defects or heart attack in the Southern Valley. Learn More

Taking Care of You from Head-to-Toe Our goal at Mercy Hospital’s Orthopedic, Hand and Spine Center is to alleviate pain and increase mobility caused by sports injuries, trauma, degenerative diseases, and other conditions. Through orthopedic surgery, rehabilitation, and other treatment options, we are equipped to handle a variety of repairs from head-to-toe, including elbow, foot, shoulder, hand, neck, back, hip, and knee. Learn More

Comprehensive Pediatric Care The Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of pediatric health care services close to home so fewer families have to travel long distances to reach children’s hospitals outside of the area. Our family of services include: the area’s only emergency room just for kids, the High Risk Infant Follow-up Clinic, neonatal intensive care, pediatric acute care, pediatric intensive care, InQuicker Online Emergency Room Waiting Service, pediatric home health program, and Ronald McDonald House. Learn More