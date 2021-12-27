Weight Loss Surgery with Dr. Nirav Naik

If someone is interested in weight loss surgery, there are several routes you can take. First is through your primary care physician. They know you best, they your history, and they can guide on how to get this process done. Patients can also get started on their own by contacting the Dignity Health weight loss program at 661-324-7070.

The gastric sleeve and gastric bypass both have significant weight loss associated with them – between 60% to 80% of the excess body weight. How much weight you want to lose will also depend on the adherence to lifestyle changes. If you’re not changing the things that got you there in the first place, the surgery may not be as effective as one would hope.

Life after surgery for a lot of patients is extremely different. Patients who are successful with this operation and commit to those lifestyle changes will honestly say they feel like a new person. Many of the problems they have had will improve – decreasing medication use, getting rid of CPAP machines, and more.

For more information, help finding a doctor, or just help on getting started, visit DignityHealth.org/Bakersfield/Weightloss