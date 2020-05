With everything that is going on right now, Dignity Health is here for you. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as low-grade fever, coughing, and shortness of breath, consider using our new tool Virtual Care Anywhere.

To access a FREE virtual health care visit, go to DignityHealth.org/VirtualCareAnywhere or download the app from your app store and use the promo code COVID19.

Get timely patient care without risk.