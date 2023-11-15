The Impella 5.5 is a catheter that is inserted into the heart, allowing improved blood flow and reducing the workload on the heart.

Designed for patients who have either suffered a heart attack or will undergo an open-heart surgery procedure but have a very weak heart, the Impella 5.5 is typically left in place for 24-48 hours and requires a return trip to the operating room for a short procedure to remove it.

This procedure will provide patients here in Kern County with access to more complex, higher-risk procedures and better outcomes.

For more information about these cardiac procedures, visit DignityHealth.org/Bakersfield/Heart.