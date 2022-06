Carotid Artery Disease is the buildup of plaque in the blood vessels that feed the brain. When this plaque builds up in the neck, it can break off, go to the brain, and cause a stroke.

TransCarotid Artery Revascularization – TCAR – is a less-invasive method for treating Carotid Artery Disease. TCAR has a lower risk to the patient for complications such as heart attack or nerve injury.

To learn more about the benefits of TCAR, watch the video and visit DignityHealth.org/Bakersfield