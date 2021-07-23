NICU Camera at Dignity Health

The Bakersfield Memorial Hospital NICU is a level-2 NICU with 31 beds with 18-25 patients at any given time.

With our unique NICU cameras, we have the ability for parents and family to be virtually present at any time. Whether it’s military dads, family in other countries, or family who can’t visit due to COVID restrictions, these cameras allow parents to share their baby and check in on them.

Our cameras also allow hospital staff to communicate with mom in all new ways.

