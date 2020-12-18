Influenza information from Dr. Jasmeet Bains

Influenza is a virus that can cause symptoms that people get when they feel they have the flu or a cold. The main difference between the flu and a cold is the severity of the symptoms and fever. If a person has underlying conditions, they could get very sick and require hospitalization.

A common misconception about the flu vaccine is getting the flu after getting the vaccination. This is not accurate. The flu vaccine is an inactivated form of the virus which cannot become activated. When people report symptoms of feeling tired or headache after getting the vaccine, that’s actually your immune system revving up and having a response to the vaccine, not actually getting the flu. The response can vary from person to person based upon their immunology.

COVID-19 and the flu have a lot of overlying symptoms but the only real way to know is to get tested.

If you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, it is important you contact a health care professional and get tested.

