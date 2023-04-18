Gestational diabetes is an obstetric disorder that leads to a carbohydrate or insulin resistance that usually develops in the third trimester. This results in elevated blood sugar levels for the mom similar to type 2 diabetes but can cause complications for the fetus.

This can be managed with behavioral modification and regular exercise. In some cases, medication can be used to help manage the blood sugar levels.

To learn more about the risks and treatments, watch the video and visit DignityHealth.org/Bakersfield/Maternity