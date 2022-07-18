The gall bladder is part of our digestive system and is under the liver. It’s main function is to store bile, a fluid that helps us digest and absorb the fats that we eat.

There are a number of factors that increase the risk of forming gallstones including obesity, diets that are high in fats and cholesterol, diabetes, and being over the age of 40. Women are also nine times more likely to develop gallstones than men. Younger women can also develop gallstones after pregnancy.

Surgeries to remove gallstones are generally a minimally invasive, laparoscopic surgery. Recently, gall bladder removals have been performed with the assistance of robotic tools which gives doctors an excellent view during the procedure while minimizing discomfort and risk for the patient.

To learn more about gallstones and your options, watch the video and visit DignityHealth.org/Bakersfield