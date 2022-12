Sponsored Content presented by Dignity Health

Endometrial cancer is cancer of the lining of the uterus and it’s the most common gynecologic cancer in the United States. When caught early, endometrial cancer is one of the most treatable and curable forms of gynecologic cancer so annual exams with your primary care doctor is very important.

