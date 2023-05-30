The EDGE procedure is one of several new advanced endoscopy procedures that has been performed at Dignity Health over the past year. EDGE stands for Endoscopic ultrasound Directed transGastric ERCP.

An ERCP is a procedure that are typically performed for disorders of the bile duct or pancreas. When people may have altered anatomy, such as a gastric bypass, then the normal route that we perform this procedure is not available anymore. We utilize the EDGE procedure to reconnect the anatomy in a way we can perform this procedure in a minimally-invasive manner, avoiding a major surgery. The majority of patients who need an ERCP and have a gastric bypass will be a candidate for this procedure.

