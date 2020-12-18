Diabetes and cholesterol information from Dr. Suki Singh

Type 1 diabetes is when our bodies don’t produce enough insulin. Type 2 diabetes is when we don’t react appropriately to the insulin already made. High blood sugar and abnormal cholesterol levels are both very high risk factors for heart disease, including coronary artery disease, heart attack, and stroke. It is very important to manage cholesterol levels within the setting of diabetes – and even without.

Choosing foods lower in fats and carbohydrates, increasing your physical activity to at least 30 minutes a day, and weight loss can make huge gains in the management of your cholesterol levels and diabetes.

To learn more about cholesterol and diabetes, watch the video and visit: DignityHealth.org/Bakersfield/Diabetes