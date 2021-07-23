Cranial-facial abnormalities include everything from the top of the head to the base of the neck but complications can go much further.

The main reason to correct these abnormalities early in a child’s life is to improve the child’s quality of life early. The best way to do that is to have a managed team approach to fix those abnormalities.

From dental and jaw fixes for chewing and swallowing to nasal issues for breathing, there are many reasons to address the issues early in life so the child can have a normal childhood development.

Dignity Health has the most comprehensive cranial-facial team possible to address these abnormalities and give the child a normal childhood:

Cranial-facial/plastic surgeon

Oral surgeon

Dentist

Speech pathologist

Nutritionist

Behavioral therapist

Physical therapist

Occupational therapist

