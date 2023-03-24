Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, more than breast cancer and prostate cancer. Thankfully, colorectal cancer is very treatable and, more importantly, is preventable. In order to prevent it, patients must be properly screened for it.

Anyone who has no symptoms should start screenings at 45 years old. Colonoscopies can detect polyps before they can turn into cancer.

Symptoms that have been associated with colorectal cancer include changes in bowel function whether it’s constipation or diarrhea, bleeding with bowel movements, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and weight loss.

To learn more about risk factors and treatment options, watch the video and visit DignityHealth.org/Bakersfield/RoboticSurgery