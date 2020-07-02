Destination California: Wind Wolves Preserve

(KGET) — 17 News has teamed up with sister stations across the state to help you rethink your summer vacation! 17’s Kevin Charette headed to Wind Wolves Preserve to highlight the natural beauty of the land nestled between Bakersfield and Maricopa.

The preserve is located 37 miles south of Bakersfield on Highway 166, east of Maricopa. Wind Wolves is known for its hiking trails and beautiful landscapes ranging from 640 to 6,000 feet in elevation. Wind Wolves sits on 93,000 aces, and in 1998 Fish and Wildlife reintroduced 19 elk to the land. Today there are more than 300 of these elusive creatures roaming the landscape.

Wind Wolves also offers picnic areas, and the best part: it’s free to visit. Gates are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.