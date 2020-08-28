Destination California: Sacramento’s Wide Open Walls murals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cultural experiences are harder to come by during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are simply fewer performances, fewer concerts, fewer gallery gatherings. But in Sacramento, art is accessible. In fact, it’s all around.

Artist Raphael Delgado remembers the day when he and a group of others painted the bountiful design at the Natural Food Co-op.

“I wanted to make something that was very innocent and very colorful as you drive by you get this burst of color,” Delgado explained.

That treat is not limited to the site of the Natural Food Co-op.

Bursts of color abound in Downtown and midtown Sacramento, part of Wide Open Walls, an annual festival bringing in artists to create.

“Actually [for] a lot of artists, their first mural in the city is through Wide Open Walls, so I hope it’s created a platform for artists to expand and grow,” Delgado said.

The project itself has grown.

In three years, they’ve added over 100 murals, to brighten, to inspire, to engage and likely, this year more than ever, to change.

“We have to continue to make art in times of struggle,” Delgado said.

In September, 30 new murals are scheduled to go up with an emphasis on diverse and local artists.

Delgado said he expects the pieces to reflect the times, and draw people in.

“We process this, we cannot sit this one out, and I think this is where artists can throw haymakers. We have to hit hard,” he said. “I hope that it gives an enriching and nourishing atmosphere despite what’s going on.”