Destination California: Glamping at Wildhaven Sonoma

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wildhaven Sonoma Glamping may look like your classy, top-rated resort or spa, but wait until you look a little deeper.

Tucked away in the beautiful rolling hills and vineyards of Sonoma County is the perfect place to unload, unwind and recharge your mental batteries, all with a level of sophistication that beats hiking in the woods with a sleeping bag and a flashlight.

”Glamping is an easy way to spend a night outdoors, it’s where you show up, and everything is taken care of for you,” owner Ken Barber explained.

Barber opened this campground during the COVID-19 pandemic, during a very active fire season, and with just 10 cabins. Fast forward to today, there are now 40 cabins and high demand.

“Before opening this business, I lived in San Francisco, and saw how so many people were frustrated with the fact that they couldn’t find a campground,” Barber explained. “We’ve all had a pretty rough year. We all know that nature is therapy for your mind and your body, and glamping is just an easy way to get into nature.”

With a dedicated, onsite crew cleaning 24/7, the safari-like cabins stay in shape for a safe and perfect glamping experience.

“We’ve had these custom-designed. They’re all about 200-square-foot tents with covered porches, with picnic tables and fire pits. And some of our nicer tents have hammocks,” Barber described. “Every tent comes with a very comfortable bed, memory foam mattress, linens.”

“They’re very surprised that the beds are so comfortable. That’s what we hear most,” he continued.

Let’s not forget about some of the top-notch amenities.

“We have a store that sells beer, and wine, and champagne, and cheese and crackers, and ready-made smores kits,” Barber said.

Visitors that really want the VIP glamping experience can check out the personal lagoon with exclusive access to the Russian River.

“Once you show up, you’ll feel very comfortable and at home with us,” Barber said.

If you’re ready to book your first glamping experience at Wildhaven Sonoma Glamping, rates range from $129 to $280 a night.