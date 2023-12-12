Straightening teeth at home has been growing in popularity. While it may seem similar to Invisalign, the applications are quite different. At-home clear aligners are often provided without dentist supervision. In other words, there is no support in the event of an emergency and no in-person supervision to ensure your teeth are moving properly. This can lead to devastating results, such as an unstable bite or problems with the gums and bone.

In contrast, Invisalign treatment is an in-office procedure that requires dentist supervision and face-to-face check-ups every few weeks. Dentist monitoring is crucial, as clear aligners demand discipline and commitment to ensure your teeth are moving optimally.

It is highly recommended to schedule a comprehensive, in-person exam to ensure predictable and healthy results before starting orthodontic treatment.

