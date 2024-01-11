Tooth loss is a common issue that affects a significant portion of the population, yet it often goes unaddressed. Whether it is due to decay, periodontal disease or injury losing one or more teeth affects more than just your smile.

Nearly 200 million American adults are missing at least one tooth and about 40 million are toothless, meaning they have lost all of their teeth. This can significantly affect a person’s ability to chew and speak properly. Leading to nutritional deficiency and a decrease in quality of life.

Neglecting to replace missing teeth can lead to long term problems such as bone loss, shifting teeth, increased risk for gum disease and self confidence. Tooth loss is common but it does not have to be permanent. There are a variety of tooth replacement solutions like dental bridges, dentures, and dental implants.

