Dental crowns and fillings are two of the most common ways to stop tooth decay.

Dental fillings are a typical solution for cavities and helps future decay and deterioration by stopping the spread of bacteria. Dental crowns also help precent future decay and deterioration by completely covering a damaged tooth.

Crowns ensure that the tooth is protected while maintaining function and aesthetic. Fillings are used for teeth that have minimal damage while crowns are used for more extensive tooth decaying. If a cavity is found in time and the hole is small a filling is the way to go, but if the size of the hole affects a substantial portion of the tooth a crown might be a more viable option.

You can avoid potentially needing a filling or a crown by being proactive with your dental health and seeing your dentist every six months. For all your dental needs visit Capital Dental Group.