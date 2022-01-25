L. Dee Slade serves as the Executive Director for the African American Network of Kern County (AANKC), a Business and Professional organization formed in 1990 to promote higher learning by creating programs to educate businesses, professionals and youth of our community. AANKC has since created multiple programs aimed at empowering all Kern County youth and adults to embrace the many cultures and races that make Kern County a melting –pot and to be good citizens, strive for excellence in academics, self-respect, honor, diversity, inclusion and ethical behavior towards others.

AANKC sponsored the first Kern County Multi-Cultural Festival in 1994, played a significant role in issues such as Vision 2020, the Southeast Charrette and Future Bakersfield Foundation (Bakersfield Action Team) and the development of the Southeast Neighborhood Partnership; curator for the Adobe Krow Archives for Vivian E. Browne the first African American Archives in Kern County, volunteer docent for the Kern County Museum’s Pinckney House, produces the current Each One Teach One Partners in Progress Mentoring Program that deploys the Buffalo Soldiers, a group that visits schools and organizations in person or virtually to keep Black history alive and relevant.

Dee has served on: Kern County Network for Children; co-chair for the Kern County Board of Supervisors Stop-Meth Youth Prevention/Treatment & Mentoring Collaborative Task Force; California Legislative Black Caucus Foundation; president of the National Council of Negro Women and have over 45 years of community service within the City of Bakersfield, the County of Kern and the State of California as well as sat on many association boards, think- tank committees, and study groups focusing on the arts and culture, children, criminal justice, education, employment, economic development, diversity, health, housing, gangs, senior abuse, social development, transportation, and water, Civil Rights (the right to vote) and Racial Equity and Inclusion for the rights of the underserved.

I work with the California State University Bakersfield Center for Social Justice as vice-chair; The Children’s Movement of California; the Kern County Housing & Opportunity Foundation; Building Resilient Infrastructure for Tomorrow’s Economy (California BRITE Coalition); Nonprofit Finance Fund; California Community Colleges Career Education African American Advisory Panel; Moses Project; Mother’s Against Gang Violence, member of Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA) and Lt. General Buffalo Soldiers.