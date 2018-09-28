Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 27, 2018

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate and arrest Martin Perez.

The U.S. Marshals say Perez, 34, is extremely violent, a member of the Varrio Bakers gang, and is wanted in connection to an attempted murder in September 2015.

Perez is alleged to have shot another man in front of a home on East Orange Avenue.

Perez has multiple tattoos including "Shafter" tattooed on his forehead above his right eye and "rosa" on the right side of his neck.

Perez has family ties to Bakersfield, frequents Shafter, Buttonwillow and northwest Bakersfield areas. He also has an extensive criminal history including gangs, weapons and drug charges, marshals say.

Any information is confidential and eligible for a cash reward.

If you've seen him or know where he is, you're asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.