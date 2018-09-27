CAPTURED: Derek Kash, Golden Empire Most Wanted

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A registered sex offender and parolee wanted by U.S. Marshals was arrested in Oklahoma, thanks to a tip from a 17News viewer.

Derek Kash, 37, was considered at large with an extensive criminal history and is known to dress in women's clothing. He was featured in our "Golden Empire Most Wanted" on Sept. 20.

U.S. Marshals say Kash was picked up in Edmond, Oklahoma on Thursday thanks to a tip from a 17News viewer.

Kash has an extensive criminal history that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, domestic violence and criminal threats.