Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 29, 2018

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a high-risk sex offender recently released from local custody, who failed to report to the Bakersfield parole complex.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of 49-year-old John Bustillos.

Bustillos is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has a criminal history that includes forgery, burglary, robbery, sexual battery and numerous drug related charges, authorities said.

Bustillos frequently visits the South Union Avenue Area.

If you've seen him or know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information is confidential and is eligible for a possible reward.