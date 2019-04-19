Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 18, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man also wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's office said they too were looking for 30-year-old Jaziel Santos. He is accused of stealing a bulldog during a robbery.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Marshals are looking for Santos as they have probable cause to arrest him for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in a criminal street gang.

The Marshals say Santos has an extensive criminal history that includes drug offenses, participation in a criminal street gang and vehicle theft.

Santos has family ties to Bakersfield, Wasco and Lost Hills.

If you've seen him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.